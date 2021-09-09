.

By Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

Enugu, the Coal city was in almost a lockdown, on Thursday, in compliance to the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state.

The situation in the state was the same as the every Monday Sit-at-home being observed in protest to the abduction and detention of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Banks, shops, transportation, markets and major sorts of business activities were paralysed, except for few individuals that tried to come out in some streets.

A federal public servant in Enugu, Mr Philip Omololu said was even support the Thursday sit-at-home because the President’s security report should have indicated to him that the southeast was a hostile environment for him and should have dissuaded him from the visit.

In its reaction, the World Igbo Congress, WIC, through its spokesman, Basil Onwukwe said that “Nonviolence civil disobedience is a necessary tool against social injustice.

“Sit-At-Home is also a tool against government brutality. Thursday, September 9th save our people, stay at home to avoid all the above and save your life from Imo state marauders in town.”

Vanguard also learnt that due to the Sit-at-home order, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu where the Nigeria National League Super 8 competition is ongoing was shut down.

In a live television broadcast on Thursday morning, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State during his welcome address had said that Imo indigenes warmly welcomed the president to the state.

But reacting to Governor Uzodimma’s statement, a businessman in Enugu, Theodore Anyanwu, disagreed with Uzodimma saying that the deserted street, no business transaction and paralysed activities was a sign that the entire South East including Imo was not happy and cannot warmly welcome the President.

Vanguard News Nigeria