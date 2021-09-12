.

48 bags first class

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Ondo state is set to commission two projects worth over N2 billion ahead of its convocation.

It was part of efforts to boost the infrastructural development of the University in order to enhance it as one of the front line private universities in the country.

Addressing newsmen, the Vice-chancellor, Prof Olukayode Amund said the projects include an Ultra-modern Engineering Complex estimated to be N1.1b and a 400-seater student’s Hall of Residence worth N1.125b.

Prof Amund said that the buildings would be commissioned ahead of the convocation of the university slated for this week.

He pointed out that the 4th and 5th combined convocation of the institution would be held with the convocation lecture titled ‘Does Nigeria’s Development Cap-fit the Nigerian University System?’ and would be delivered by the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Peter Okebukola.

According to him “a total of 413 students would be graduating from the institution during the convocation, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized that 48 students made First Class while 184 were in the range of 2nd Class (Upper Division).

He added that 163 made 2nd Class (Lower Division) with 18 of the graduating students making 3rd class.

The Vice-Chancellor said that “Elizade University was ranked 46 among the best 50 Universities with quality scientific output in Nigeria.

“The ranking was done by an international ranking organization based in Turkey. The recent lead in the ranking ladder was as a result of the various relevant researches recently conducted by the University.

“The Faculty Of Engineering in collaboration with the Department of Physical and Chemical Sciences developed an innovative microcontroller-based, low-maintenance, durable multi-band radio receiver with a grant from the Voice Of Reason Foundation (VOR).

“A mini FM Radio Station is being developed at Elizade University, which would function as a Campus Radio Station for dissemination of information as well as an instructional instrument for Mass Communication Students, while broadcast would be limited to the perimeter of the University.

“The University has also developed a technology for the conversion of waste banana and plantain stems into long strips of fibres using a machine designed and fabricated at our Engineering Workshop.

“The extracted fibres are convertible into yams for weaving of carpet rugs, textile materials and production of gypsum/POP acoustic boards. It is our intention to transfer this technology to llara-mokin Community as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.”

He added that the institution has equally developed an Automated Temperature Scanner and a GSM – Based Energy Meter, which was sponsored by the National Communications Commission NCC.

Vanguard News Nigeria