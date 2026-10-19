Wike, Rivers lawmakers meet Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has led members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and local government chairmen in the state to a closed-door meeting with the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

The meeting, whose agenda has not been ascertained, was held at the primate residence of Fubara in Port Harcourt, Sunday evening.

The high-profile meeting marked the first time Wike and the lawmakers visited the governor at his residence.

The minister had led the delegation, comprising mainly members of the state assembly, led by its speaker, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kingsley Chinda, and the state’s 23 local government chairmen, and other members of the Rainbow Coalition, to meet with the governor and his supporters.

This was coming after an earlier meeting some weeks back in which Wike had also led members of the Rainbow Coalition in the state, including the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections, Kingsley Chinda, to meet with Fubara.

It was, however, gathered that the Sunday meeting was in continuation of talks between the camps of Wike and Fubara in order to build on the ongoing reconciliation efforts in the state.

It was gathered that the meeting was to strengthen efforts to put the political crisis that rocked the state behind and explore ways of accommodating Fubara’s loyalists in the new political setting of 2027.

It was learned that at the end of the engagement, Wike and Fubara came out with smiles, likewise the lawmakers, LG Chairmen and other members of the Rainbow Coalition.

At the entrance door where they took pictures, the speaker, Amaewhule, and others were captured in a video greeting and shaking hands with the governor, bowing and calling ‘Your Excellency’ even as Fubara acknowledged the greetings with smiles and later rejoined his political godfather, Wike, before all posed for the group photograph.

It would be recalled that Fubara and the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly had been entangled in deep war since the political crisis that lasted for over two years following a protracted disagreement between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

The lawmakers during the heat of the political crisis had on two different occasions attempted to impeach the governor before President Bola Tinubu intervened with the declaration of a state of emergency, suspending the governor and others.

Following the disagreement and in spite of the seeming reconciliation, the minister, who is the political leader of the team, ruled out a second tenure stance for Fubara and handed the ticket of the party to Chinda.

However, at the verge of the 2027 poll, Wike has resumed moving to bring back all the leaders of his team from the two camps back together.