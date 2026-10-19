2027 not a replay of 2023 – Lagos APC tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, risks losing his political capital ahead of the 2027 general elections if he fails to demonstrate ideological consistency and organisational depth.

APC spokesman in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, stated this on Monday, in a release, titled “2027: Peter Obi and the Expiration Date of Political Momentum.”

Oladejo said Obi’s 2023 campaign tapped into public frustration, youth mobilisation and social media enthusiasm, describing it as a consequential moment in Nigeria’s democratic experience, but noted that riding a wave of public sentiment is different from possessing political depth and national structure.

“Obi appears to have mistaken a moment of extraordinary political momentum for a permanent entitlement to electoral relevance.

“Political capital, once accumulated, can depreciate when it is not reinforced by consistency, credible policies and sustained organisational development,” he said.

Oladejo said Obi failed to convert the enthusiasm of 2023 into lasting political capital, arguing that social media visibility and rallies cannot substitute for effective national organisation and grassroots structures.

“No two elections are the same. The 2023 phenomenon drew strength from a particular combination of public frustration and novelty. There is no guarantee these factors will reproduce in 2027,” he said.

The Lagos APC spokesman faulted what he described as Obi’s political bed-hopping from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and subsequent realignments ahead of 2027, saying it raises questions about conviction.

“Changing political parties is not inherently objectionable. The concern arises when repeated movement begins to create the impression that political platforms are interchangeable vehicles for personal ambition rather than institutions anchored in enduring principles,” Oladejo said.

He also questioned Obi’s policy consistency, saying presidential leadership requires explaining costs, trade-offs and mechanisms for solving inflation, employment, debt and energy challenges.

Oladejo criticised Obi’s recurring phrase “go and verify,” saying the invitation has sometimes exposed his claims to scrutiny that challenged their accuracy.

“Verification is essential. The problem is that in numerous instances, the very invitation to verify has prompted scrutiny that has challenged the figures and assertions advanced,” he said.

Oladejo said the Obidient movement must move from protest to policy and from mobilisation to organisation to become a durable national coalition.

“The 2027 election will not be decided by who can most successfully recreate emotions of 2023. It will be decided by who can persuade Nigerians that they possess competence, credibility, organisation and vision,” he said.

The spokesman added that APC recognises electoral success must be earned through performance and public confidence, but no candidate is entitled to expect ruling party to surrender advantage because of past popularity.

“Momentum is an opportunity, not a permanent political asset,” he said.