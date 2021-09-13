James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested no fewer than 56 suspected internet fraudsters at Mitros Residences Annex; a guest house owned by the Ogun State government and two other hotels in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The EFFC in the sting operation also raided Daktad Hostel in Quarry Road and Cecilia suites located in the Ibara GRA of Abeokuta.

It was gathered that operatives of EFCC stormed Mitros Residences Annex around 4 am on Monday and arrested some lodgers suspected to be internet fraudsters.

The operatives of the anti-graft agency also confiscated mobile phones, laptops, and exotic cars reportedly belonging to the suspected fraudsters.

When newsmen visited the hotel this afternoon, it was observed that some of the hotel doors were broken, while broken plates could also be sighted within the hotel premises.

One of the lodgers who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that while some of the suspected fraudsters escaped arrest, others were whisked away by the EFCC operatives.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of EFCC, Ibadan office, Tokunbo Odebiyi said, “Yes, it true, the EFFC made arrest of some suspected fraudsters in Abeokuta.

“Fifty six suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in three different hotels in Abeokuta. They were arrested in three different places. So, I can’t tell you how many was arrested at Mitros. Some were arrested at Daktad hotel while others were arrested at Cecilia suites in Ibara GRA of Abeokuta.

“Items such as laptops, mobile phones and cars were confiscated from the suspects.”

