L-R: Mr. Udeme James, Entrepreneur; Mrs. Bosede Olusola-Obasa, Corporate Culture Strategist; Chief Michael Sunday Adeogun, Founder, Estate Rent, Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN); Mr. Abiodun Ademola Fashola, GRMD, Oxford Int’l Group; Mr. Olusegun Adebayo Ariyo, Journalist; Dr. Raphael James; DG, Center for Research Information Management and Media Development (CRIMMD); Mr. Adeogun Joseph Kayode, CEO, JOBA Consult and Author.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chief Executive Officer of JOBA Consult, Kehinde Adeogun, has advised Nigerian graduates not to depend on paper qualification as their major means of livelihood.

He disclosed this over the weekend at the launching of his new book titled ‘Tap into your resourcefulness’. While speaking to Journalists about the newly published book, the author explained that the book, ‘Tap into resourcefulness’, contained strategies to transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship.

“The book, Tap into resourcefulness, contained strategies to transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship. I also mentioned in the book that youths should not depend on paper qualifications, it will only limit them to what they can achieve in life” he said.

He noted that the book is a must have for startup entrepreneurs, students, consultant, coach, teachers, leaders, team leads, trainers, researchers, knowledge sharing experts, etc.

“It is a must have for startup entrepreneurs, students, consultant, coach, teachers, leaders, team leads, trainers, researchers, knowledge sharing experts, etc. ‘Tap into resourcefulness’ is sold for N3,500, available only in prints for now, it would be on Amazon, Kobo and Smashwords as from next week Friday.

The Chairman of the occasion Dr. Teni Adesanya ably represented by GMD Oxford Real Estate Calculations, Sam Agwu pointed out that the book is aptly and succinctly written for potential and daring entrepreneurs in today’s political climate. He commended the author for a job well done and recommended the book to every entrepreneur or anyone planning to startup a business

“Tap into your resourcefulness is aptly and succinctly written for potential and daring entrepreneurs in our present political climate. The book is timely for those who have unfulfilled dreams and feel incapacitated by one circumstance or the other. I commend the author and recommend this book to every entrepreneur or anyone planning to startup a business.”

The book was reviewed by Corporate Culture Strategist, Bosede Olusola-Obasa, she pointed out that the book provide useful tips for transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship, among others, Bosede described the author as one who has experienced transition himself. He served readers a fantastic blend of practical experience plus expertise.

“The book, Tap into resourcefulness provides useful tips for transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship, among others. As one who has experienced this transition himself. Kayode Adeogun serves readers a fantastic blend of practical experience plus expertise. In the book, readers would find how self-discovery is core to personal development, the need to focus on building competence and critical factors for starting a profitable business as an entrepreneur”

Educational Consultant, Emmanuel Iruonagbe was among the dignitaries that graced the event, he described the author as a passionate personality with immeasurable ideas, he added that Kayode Adeogun is keen on training people to become good writers.

“Kayode Adeogun is a fantastic fellow, a writer with lot of ideas in his head and he is passionate about training people to also be good writers. I think that’s of the things that endeared me to him” he said.

CEO of Leadhand Educational Services and Consultancy, Mrs. Gift Godfrey called the author an intentional educator, a phenomenon personality. She advised upcoming entrepreneurs to give into capacity development, stating that entrepreneurship is all about mindset, it goes beyond setting up a business

“I must admit, the author is been a phenomenon personality and it’s a beautiful thing to be part of a success story. My advice to upcoming entrepreneurs is to give into capacity development, entrepreneurship is all about mindset, it goes beyond setting up a business” she added.

Other notable dignitaries that graced the book launch include Publisher of urban express news online, Mr. Olusegun Ariyo, CEO of Priceless Gold; Mr. Oladele Victor, Founder of Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN), Chief Michael Adeogun etc.