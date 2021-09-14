By Cynthia Alo

Dangote Oil Refinery has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to promote research and development in the oil and gas sector of the country.

According to a statement from the firm, Dangote Petroleum Refinery was a platinum sponsor of the 2nd Edition of the NCDMB Research & Development Fair and Conference 2021, which took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State recently.



READ ALSO:Nigeria’s oil production records shortfall, below OPEC quota

The statement noted that the firm used the opportunity to showcase its 650,000 barrels-per-day single largest train refinery project and what the company has done in terms of Research and Development during the construction of the refinery.

Speaking on the development, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, commended the company for showing support to the board by participating in the fair.

According to him, there is a need for companies in the Nigeria oil and gas sector to start nurturing the growth of the country’s home-grown technology rather than just being wholesome consumers of other people’s innovations.

He said, “Analysis of global practices of Research and Development revealed that the combined R&D spend of just five countries makes up 63.5% of the entire global R&D spend. These five countries, namely USA, China, Japan, Germany, and India were also observed to have accounted for over 50% of the global Gross Domestic Products.’’