Gov Namadi appoints son of late emir as 17th Emir of Gumel

DUTSE — Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has approved the appointment of Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel Emirate, three days after the death of his father, the late Emir.

The appointment was announced on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Bala Ibrahim, during a press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, secretariat in Dutse.

Ibrahim said the appointment followed consultations with the Gumel Emirate Council and kingmakers and was made in accordance with the Jigawa State Emirate Council Law.

“Following due consultations with the Gumel Emirate Council, kingmakers, and in accordance with the Jigawa State Emirate Council Law, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, has approved the appointment of Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the new Emir of Gumel,” he said.

The SSG said the appointment took effect immediately to fill the leadership vacuum created by the death of the former Emir and ensure continuity, peace and stability in the emirate.

He described the new Emir as a worthy successor, noting that he had previously served as Ciroman Gumel during his late father’s reign.

According to him, Dr Lawan’s experience, education and knowledge of the traditions of Gumel qualified him for the position.

“Having served as Ciroman Gumel, Dr Lawan is not new to the people. He understands the challenges and aspirations of Gumel and Jigawa State at large. Government is confident he will provide purposeful and exemplary leadership,” Ibrahim said.

The SSG said the government expected the new Emir to consolidate the legacies of his predecessor and contribute to the peace and development of the emirate.

He quoted Governor Namadi as urging the people of Gumel Emirate to support and cooperate with the new monarch.

“His Excellency calls on all sons and daughters of Gumel Emirate to give their maximum support and cooperation to the new Emir for the overall peace and progress of the emirate,” he said.

Ibrahim also prayed for the repose of the late Emir, assuring that the state government remained committed to strengthening traditional institutions as custodians of culture and unity.

He said Governor Namadi would, in due course, present the staff of office to the new Emir at a ceremony befitting his status.

The SSG urged stakeholders in the emirate to cooperate with the government to ensure a peaceful and successful installation ceremony.