Nigerians in UK with delayed contactless passports asked to submit details

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The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has asked Nigerians in the United Kingdom who completed their Contactless Passport Application but are yet to receive their passports to submit their details for resolution.

The Service made this known in a post on its official X handle on Sunday, urging affected applicants to complete a Contactless Passport Application Resolution Form.

“Are you in the United Kingdom and have completed your Contactless Passport Application but yet to receive your passport?

“Kindly submit your details using the form below.

“The Service values your patience and understanding as we are currently working to resolve all issues,” the NIS stated.

Applicants are required to provide their full names, contact details, application and reference numbers, as well as their location in the UK.

They are also expected to indicate whether they sent a self-addressed envelope with their old passports to the Nigerian High Commission and whether they have tracked their passport applications.

The NIS said the submitted complaints would be collated and reviewed after three working days.

The move comes as the Service continues efforts to resolve passport-related challenges affecting Nigerians in the UK.

Vanguard News