Lagos Taskforce denies gate-crashing allegation at Agric estate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Taskforce has dismissed as false and misleading a report alleging that its officials “gate-crashed” into a compound and an Okada garage during an enforcement operation at Agric Farm Estate, Agric Bus Stop, Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

Director of Public Affairs of the Taskforce, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, said the operation on August 25, 2026, was a legitimate enforcement exercise carried out in response to a formal petition from four Community Development Associations, CDAs, in the area.

According to Gbadeyan, the CDAs of Olugbemi, Habeeb, Aiyedoto and Otubu communities petitioned the Chairman of the Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Adetayo Akerele, on May 23, 2026, and sent a reminder on July 30.

He said the communities complained that commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada, were using the estate as a base after operating on highways throughout the day.

The petitioners also alleged indiscriminate defecation around drainage channels, environmental pollution, reckless riding, obstruction of inner roads and injuries involving residents, pedestrians and schoolchildren.

Gbadeyan said the communities had attempted to regulate the operators by introducing estate-branded numbered vests but allegedly faced resistance and attacks involving dangerous weapons.

“Following these persistent concerns, the agency thereafter conducted strategic surveillance and assessment of the situation before the enforcement operation of August 25, 2026,” he said.

The Taskforce said the arrest of suspected illegal commercial motorcycle operators and impoundment of motorcycles within Agric Farm Estate formed part of its ongoing enforcement against Okada operations on highways, bridges and other restricted routes in Lagos.

Gbadeyan said the operation was carried out within the agency’s statutory mandate and in line with existing restrictions on commercial motorcycle operations in the state.

He said the agency was concerned about attempts to portray enforcement activities against what it described as illegal activities as an attack on innocent residents.

According to him, the responsibility of the Taskforce is to protect public safety, maintain order and ensure compliance with Lagos State laws.

Taskforce chairman focused, says spokesman

Gbadeyan also defended Akerele, saying the chairman remained focused on his mandate and had consistently supported operations aimed at preventing crime and restoring order.

He linked Akerele’s participation in initiatives, including “Operation Kó Ṣàyé”, to broader security objectives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

“The Taskforce therefore rejects any attempt to portray legitimate enforcement activities as personal vendettas or arbitrary actions,” Gbadeyan said.

The agency also expressed concern over what it described as repeated references to its chairman in reports and commentaries by the online platform whenever enforcement activities were discussed.

It said it would not be distracted by what it described as personal attacks or sensational reporting aimed at undermining the credibility of its leadership.

Enforcement to continue

The Taskforce acknowledged that its enforcement activities could attract criticism but maintained that such operations were necessary where violations threaten public safety and environmental sanitation.

It urged media organisations and members of the public to verify information before publishing or disseminating allegations that could mislead the public or damage the reputation of individuals and institutions.

Gbadeyan said the Taskforce remained committed to enforcing compliance with the law and tackling activities capable of undermining the peace, safety and security of Lagos residents.