‘It’s not that bad’ – Carrick defends Man United EPL start

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick claps the fans after the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 6, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Michael Carrick said Manchester United’s start to the Premier League season has not been “that bad” despite conceding twice late on to draw 2-2 at Everton on Sunday.

The Red Devils appeared to have an inviting start against newly-promoted Hull and Ipswich before the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but have taken just four points from their opening three games.

“It’s not that bad,” said Carrick. “We’ve got that close to coming away with three points today, that’s football, there are moments we can deal with a bit better, but we’ll be fine.”

United concentrated their limited transfer budget in reinforcing Carrick’s midfield in their three new signings.

But only Youri Tielemans has started the last two games with Andrey Santos dropped to the bench and Carlos Baleba out injured.

The decision not to strengthen an ageing defence could prove costly with United having conceded twice in all three games so far.

Much tougher tests are also to come with Manchester City next up in the league at Old Trafford next weekend.

Twice United looked on course for all three points on Merseyside.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring inside the first minute of the second half and Benjamin Sesko restored the visitors’ lead in the 88th minute.

However, they failed to hold out as blistering strikes by Tyrique George and Ainsley Maitland-Niles secured a point for an Everton side short on attacking options.

“Obviously we can’t ignore it,” added Carrick. “We need to concede less goals to give us a better chance of winning games, but we’ll certainly look at that and keep improving.

“I think there’s obviously things we need to get better at as a team. There’s been two strikes from distance really, two really good strikes from their point of view, that sometimes they fly in the top corner and more often than not they probably don’t.”

On a more positive note for Carrick has been the form of Marcus Rashford on his return to the club.

The England international’s United career appeared over after falling out of favour with Carrick’s predecessor Ruben Amorim, which saw him loaned out to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the past two seasons.

“He’s done ever so well since he came back. He looked really sharp again today and dangerous,” said the United boss.

“That final moment didn’t quite drop for him, but nevertheless I thought he created really good opportunities and gave us a big threat throughout the game really.”

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