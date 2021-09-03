A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that three labourers, who pleaded guilty to stealing a battery be remanded in a correctional centre, pending sentencing.

The police charged Isaac Musa, Bulus Musa, and Amos Audu, who all reside in Angwan Saywa village, Abuja, with conspiracy, criminal trespass and theft.

The judge, Gambo Garba, ordered that they should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, Niger State until Sept. 8, for sentencing.

They had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Uchenna Ikechukwu of Arab Quarry Aco Estate Lugbe Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on Aug.26.

Ogada, said that the defendants and one Bamaiyi Massani, now at large trespassed into the Arab Contractors Quarry Abuja site located in Aco Estate and stole a caterpillar battery worth N 250,000.

He said that the defendants were caught and handed over to the police.

The prosecution said that during police investigation the caterpillar battery was recovered from the defendants

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 387 287 of Penal Code.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria