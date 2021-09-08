By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Conference Room of the First Lady’s office, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is attending the council meeting virtually.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting.

Also present are Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Attorney General of the Federation AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and the Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige.

Others include Ministers of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and that of State, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria