Buhari congratulates D'Tigress on 2021 Afrobasket triumph

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, on their victory at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

Nigeria beat Mali 70-59 in the final match of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon, to retain the title.

The win was for the third straight time. The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Buhari said he was extremely delighted to see the National team excelled ”over and over again on the regional and world stages, demonstrating that with hardwork, resilience and dedication, victory is sure.”

He, therefore, joined Nigerians in celebrating the unique achievements of the winning team.

The president prayed that the discipline and talent which made them three-time Africa champions in a row would inspire more breakthroughs in their careers.

