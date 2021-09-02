By Ibrahim Wuyo

One of the alleged masterminds of the kidnap of the students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka in Kaduna State, has been arrested by the operatives of the state police command.

However, the Command’s PPRO, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said on Thursday that if not for an audio recording that went viral on social media, more suspects would’ve been arrested in connection to the Afaka students kidnap.

He said the audio on social media made other suspects to run away and were now at large.

According to him, “one of the suspects involved in the kidnap of the 37 students is undergoing investigation in the command.Once done with investigation, the suspect will be paraded and charged to court accordingly.”

“The suspect we arrested was not the only suspect we had wanted to arrest.He mentioned some names, but because of the social media audio that went viral, they have all ran away.”

“So, far. I am only confirming to you that we have arrested the suspect and investigations are ongoing. As soon as we are done with investigation, we will let journalists know. We will issue a statement to that effect or we may parade him. Yes, a suspect has been arrested and he is currently undergoing investigation.”

Earlier, an audio in Hausa that went viral on social media platforms,had a woman explaining that security operatives have raided a residence at the Asikolaye area of Kaduna and arrested one of the masterminds of the kidnap of 37 Afaka students in Match, 2021.

She said the suspect who lived a flamboyant life, had newly relocated to the community, with a new wife.

It was alleged that the suspect had confessed to killing the husband of his new wife before he married her and adopted her children.

