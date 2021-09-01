By David Odama

THREE members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Wednesday escaped assassination along Akwanga- Lafia Highway while on their way from a burial ceremony.

Those involved in the attack at about 10 am Wednesday were Hon Samuel Tsebe (APC- Akwanga South), Hon David Maiyaki (APC- Karu/ Gitata), and Hon Peter Akwanga PDP- Obi 1

It was learned that the gun target was on the vehicle of Hon Tsebe as Hon Akwe was in his car ahead followed by Hon Maiyaki, who was also in his car. Hon Tsebe was coming behind in his car when the assassins shot at his car.

Hon Samuel Tsebe (APC- Akwanga South) expressed gratitude to God for saving his life and that of his colleagues.

“When we are approaching Wowyen village along Akwanga/Lafia road that is between Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills and the village towards the bridge.

“I heard gunshots at the driver’s side of my car in which I was the one driving. The bullet broke down the glasses of my car. The shots were targeted at the driver in which I was the one driving, so this gave me a suspicion that someone was monitoring my movement and knew that I was the one driving.

“It is more of an assassination attempt. I have informed the police of the incident. I thank God my life was saved,” Hon Tsebe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria