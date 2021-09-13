By Omeiza Ajayi

A top official with one of the nation’s intelligence services was on Sunday night killed by flash floods when around his estate, Trademore, on the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway, popularly known as Airport Road.

The flood also killed two individuals in the estate.

The intelligence official who was said to be a top executive of the Department of State Services DSS was said to have gone out to get drugs from a pharmacy while it was raining.

Eyewitnesses said he and his car were swept away by the rampaging flood, adding that residents in the area, tried without success, to stop the DSS operative from driving through the flooded area, but their warning came too late.

Ome of the residents said; “Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Businesses ruined. Cars uprooted and carried away and families rendered homeless. A man in a Rover was reportedly swept by the flood into the bridge by the Police Station and was found dead.

“A young lady who served out her NYSC in an office years ago is looking for the car she parked outside last night. Probably her biggest investment from savings and loans.

“The owner of a Supermaket in the estate had his home and cars destroyed, his family has moved into the supermarket for shelter.

“All the goods in Prognosis Pharmacy and Supermarket is out on the street this morning damaged by the flood. That has been the reality in Trademore Estate for some years now.

“Last (Sunday) night’s flood is arguably the worst since the over 10 years history of flood in the estate.

“Last year, the video of a man swept away by the flood went viral. Minister of state for the FCT visited, shared mattresses, cooking gas and cartons of noodles to families affected. No lasting solution was sought.

“This year, as more estates crop up in and around Trademore Estate, a more devastating disaster has occurred.

“Blames are flying around on why the flood was more devastating than ever. They say government opened the dams last night and so the resultant flood.

“Some say it is the wall recently built on Imo Street as part of security measures to prevent the infiltration of herders that caused the flood. Another said the developer had recently sand filled areas that should be waterways and attempted to build on them, thus the resultant flood.

“My observation is that the key problem is the houses built on the water ways by the estate developer. The houses had been marked for demolition in the past, but there was no enforcement possibly because there was no compensation for affected families.

“NEMA van and staff were seen this morning (Monday) at 10am directing traffic and moving round affected homes. FCDA Development Control will soon follow. Will a lasting solution be proffered? Will the necessary political will be mustered to follow through? We can’t be silent on this.”

Vanguard News Nigeria