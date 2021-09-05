The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a five-year-old boy, Yusha’u Usman, after falling inside a well at Zangon Dinya in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano state.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi explained that the incident happened on Thursday night.

“We received a distress call from Bichi division at about 08:30 p.m. from one Muhammad Usman and we sent our rescue team to the scene at 08.45 pm,” he said.

ALSO READ: Why Nigerians must leave Abuja to develop their regions – Iwuanyanwu

Abdullahi said that Usman was, however, brought out of the well dead.

He said that the incident is being investigated.

Abdullahi added that the corpse of the drowned boy has been handed over to ward head of Zangon Dinya Bagwai, Malam Yahaya Sule.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria