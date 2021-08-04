.

… Says Kyari promised to clarify but did not

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima do not know the residence of embattled DCP Abba Kyari, let alone visit him, Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau has clarified.

Gusau said he resorted to issuing the clarification since Abba Kyari who promised to issue the clarification himself did not do so, more than four hours after making the promise to the spokesman.

Isa Gusau said a video in circulation was recorded by some associates of Abba Kyari at the residence of Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja on June 30, 2021, when Abba Kyari paid an empathetic visit to Shettima following the mischievous circulation of rumours that the Senator had died in the UK.

Kyari himself had shared the same video on his verified Facebook wall on June 30, shortly after he visited Shettima. See link to Kyari’s Facebook post.

Kyari who hails from Borno State and in Shettima’s constituency visited the former Governor to wish him well like many others had visited the Senator during the time.

Gusau released a video of some sympathizers who had also visited the Senator during the same period, which showed the senator receiving them in his house, the same place being described as Abba Kyari’s house.

Gusau also pointed observers to take note of the TV behind Zulum and Abba Kyari with a CNN breaking news on the release of American Comedian-actor, Bill Cosby, which, as can be verified by anyone online, happened on June 30, 2021.

The spokesman called on Abba Kyari to issue a similar clarification as he had promised when the spokesman called his attention to the misrepresentation given the fact it was Kyari himself who took that video and released it on his Facebook page on June 30, 2021.