Boko Haram insurgents

The North-East Youth Advocacy, NEYA, has urged Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters to surrender and give peace a chance in the region.

The group in a press release on Monday lamented that socio-economic development is being affected due to the Insecurity situation.

NEYA in a press release signed by Shehu Kumo and Asmau Bindo, President and Secretary respectively commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for it’s determination to restore peace in the Northeast, which has led to return of one of the abducted Chibok girls, Ruth Nglari Apagu and her Boko Haram fighter husband.

The press release said the turnaround of the Boko Haram husband gives hope that the Nigerian military is doing it’s best to restore peace in the region and ensure the abducted girls have not been forgotten.

The group appealed to the military not to rest on their oars, but to sustain the heat on the insurgents, so the remaining girls will return home.

The coalition said: “We have been in tears all this while over the fate of our sisters abducted by Boko Haram. But the return of Ruth is an assurance to us that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen LEO Irabor is not relenting to ensure they are reunited with their families.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to the Insurgents’ to lay down arms. Our North-East is in dire need of peace for socio-economic development to thrive once more.

“We also appeal to the residents of the North-East to support the Nigerian military, as they continue to sacrifice for the peace of our country.”

“We use this opportunity to commend the military for all they are doing for us, otherwise, the North-East will have been run over.”