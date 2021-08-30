Rector, YABATECH, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe

By Elizabeth Osayande

Yaba College of Technology , YABATECH, recently graduated the first set of 80 workplace learners under the National Skills Qualification Scheme ,NSQS.

Speaking of the programme done in partnership with Commonwealth of Learning ,COL, and Computer Telecommunication Engineering Association of Nigeria ,COMTEAN, at the maiden graduation ceremony, the Rector of the institution, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe stated that NSQS was a system for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skill was acquired.

He said:” The scheme will enable the country to produce a workforce that is skilled, competent, efficient, highly mobile and innovative as against the mostly unemployable graduates that abound in the labour market.”

Omokungbe also revealed that YABATECH as a training provider under the NSQS framework has introduced an innovative approach towards ensuring effective implementation of the scheme. An approach he reiterated entailed the use of workplace and community based skills training program that leveraged on Open Distance Learning and technology to increase access, ensure competency, and meet skills needs in industry and communities.

According to him: “Today we are having learners in the areas of Mobile Phone Repairs and Computer Hardware Repairs. The plan is to extend the skills training to other sectors that are critically affected by shortages of skilled manpower like the construction and automotive industries, by training more staff to qualify as quality assurance assessors, and increased collaboration with industry partners.” Rector, YABATECH explained.

He appreciated COL, Canada for its commendable role as the catalyst for this achievement, and specifically to the outgoing Education Specialist of COL, Ms Terry Neal, for her belief in YABATECH to deliver world class skills training. Likewise, he recognized and appreciated the industry partner, COMTEAN, for its doggedness and commitment to this project.

“YABATECH being the first and still the best higher institution in Nigeria is poised to support the effort of Government in producing a work force that is highly skilled, innovative and responsive to the needs of the labour market. I encourage our learners to be committed and dedicated to the training in order to enable them earn sustainable livelihood afterwards. Our staff are available to support you and ensure you are successful in both internal and external assessments.”Omokungbe noted.