Prince Uche Secondus (left) and Nyesom Wike

By Dirisu Yakubu

The ongoing meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, took a dramatic turn with the unexpected entrance into the venue by the Rivers state governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

The governor, seen by many as the singular most potent force fighting for the removal of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made a grand entrance into the National Executive Committee, NEC hall of the party decked in a white attire with ox-blood cap to match.

Although it is not clear if the BoT invited the governor to their meeting, speculations are rife that Wike’s presence is not unconnected with the ongoing efforts aimed at managing the crisis ahead of the elective convention in December.

Vanguard gathered that the organ which prides itself as “the conscience of the party,” is deliberating on the best possible way of handling the internal feud, following growing calls for the resignation of party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Seated at the National Executive Committee, NEC hall of the party are BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki, ex- Osun state governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, amongst others.

