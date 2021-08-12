By Bashir Bello, Kano

Two teenagers have been confirmed dead after drowning inside a pond in Fako village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

Sources in the area said the teenagers went swimming in the pond when the incident happened. The Council Chairman, Sale Ado-Minjibir confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state on Thursday.

Ado-Minjibir in a statement by the council’s information officer, Tasi’u Yahaya identified the children as Uzaifa Yusufa and Buhari Abdulwahab who were below 15 years of age.

He advised parents to keep close monitor vigilance on the whereabouts of their children particularly preventing them from going to the pond to swim in order to avert the reoccurrence of such ugly incidence.

“The children drowned when they went swimming in the pond which children in the area are fond of doing during this rainy season.

“We urge the parents to be vigilant and ensure their wards don’t go to such places to avoid reoccurrence of such ugly incidence,” Ado-Minjibir however noted.

