Tottenham boss, Nuno seeks talks with AWOL Kane

Nuno Espirito Santo has said he has not spoken to Harry Kane since the striker skipped Spurs training but expects to speak with him “soon” to address the situation.

The incoming Tottenham head coach is seemingly yet to meet Kane, who has yet to return to training after leading England to the Euro 2020 final last month and missed the first two sessions he was due to report for on Monday and Tuesday.

Spurs are expected to fine Kane over his absence, while the 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that he will be sold this summer. Spurs’ position remains they do not have any intention of selling the player.

“I expect to speak with Harry soon. I haven’t had the chance yet. We have to, first of all, solve the problems ourselves, then I will speak to you,” Nuno told the press following Spurs’ 2-2 pre-season draw at Chelsea.

“It’s not that I don’t want to comment, what I believe is all this issue in relation to everything should be discussed internally, among us. Let’s try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it. We have to focus on what is important, solve the situation, between us.

“All of pre-season has been hard for every club. It’s different, I know, but the absence of a lot of players due to international duty has made it a hard time for a lot of managers.”

