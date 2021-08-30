A woman in the German state of Bavaria was arrested on Monday for allegedly collecting money for the terrorist organization Islamic State.

Prosecutors said the German national was arrested in the town of Geretsried, south of Munich, adding that she is accused of helping an Iraqi, Aymen A.-J., who has been in pretrial detention since January.

The Federal prosecutor’s office accuses A-J of having taken on “a central role in raising money for IS in Germany” and of having transferred money to Syria and Lebanon several times.

The arrested woman is said to have been mainly responsible for contacting female Islamic State members.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria