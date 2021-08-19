….Pleads with N-Delta leaders to sheathe their swords

…Laments over N44 trillion mismanaged in region in 22 years

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: In spite of oppositions against it, the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, in the Niger Delta region, has endorsed the 3 percent Host Community Fund approved in the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Chairman of HOSTCOM, Mr. Mike Emuh, who spoke while addressing a crowd at a rally held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the PIB into law, however, advised those opposing the 3 percent to have a change of mind.

Mr. Emuh, while calling on Nigerians, especially the Niger Deltans to join hands with Mr. President to build the country declared that, Buahri has done well by signing the PIB into law.

According to him, “So we gathered here from the oil producing states to celebrate Mr. President to say Mr. President, you are the best that has ever ruled Nigeria in favour of the host communities. “

He said, HOSTCOM is the only umbrella body that a committee was set up by the President and appointed the Minister of Environment to Chair the committee on the lease of Pipeline Surveillance Contract to HOSTCOM, on the issue of payment of gas flare and 13 percent.

“Since then we have been waiting, it was 13 years ago an Executive Bill was sent to the National Assembly by the presidency by the late President Musa Yar’Adua .

“Since 13 year, we have been waiting and waiting, what we have been waiting for has been given to us, so we are here to celebrate this our PIA 3 percent Host Community fund for the starting point.

“We all started primary school in primary one, before we got to primary six so we must start from somewhere. 13 percent derivation started from 1.5 per cent ,then it got to 3 per cent ,5,per cent until it became 13 per cent and today we are still asking for more

“The issue is that this law is a law that favours the host communities and so I want to appeal to all leaders of Niger Delta to please sheathe their swords, let there be peace so that we can think of how to manage this fund.

“Over N44 trillion have been mismanaged in the past 22 years by the leadership of the Niger Delta but now the Niger Delta has changed as a result, we are saying that with what is happening in NDDC, what is happening in Niger Delta to 13 percent, we are saying that with this 3 per cent we are going to go a long way.

“So we gathered here from the oil producing states to celebrate Mr. President to say Mr. President ,you are the best that has ever ruled Nigeria in favour of the host community

“No matter the insecurity and whatever happens, to destroy is very easy but to build is difficult so let us join the president to build this country

“All well meaningful Nigerians let us come together, let us be homogenous innovation diversionists this is what can bring about transformation. So we are here to celebrate Nigeria, for this Act that has been signed in favour of host communities

“Those against the 3 per cent need to rethink again, whether we like it or not 10 per cent equity. We should understand the etymology of the word equity means that if the Federal Government and the International Oil Companies, IOCs, will spend one hundred billion in a year, host communities should be paid 100billion

“If they make profit of one hundred billion, host communities will have 100 billion profits that is the word equity

“But we are saying that 3 per cent of the total budget of oil companies in Nigeria goes to host communities so whosoever was arguing and encouraging the youths to go back to the creeks either to carry arms or to destroy pipelines.

“We are not in support of that so our leaders should not misinform us because they have added APC and PDP to the issue

“We of the host communities are not playing politics; we are saying that what belongs to the host communities should be given to them. Who have controlled 13 per cent for 22 years?

“It is PDP, so the time has come for us to reason together as a region youths, women and men alike on how we are going to spend 3 percent in terms of derivation from oil and gas to agriculture, in terms of industrialization to create employment for the youths, this is where we stand.”