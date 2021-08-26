…urges FG to deduct monthly allocation of States failed to build ranches

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, has, scored President Muhammadu, high on critical issues affecting nation building and welfare of Nigerians including security, Petroleum Industrial Act, PIA, 2021, Niger Delta Development Authority, NDDC, Board, and others.

This was contained in a communique signed by the President/Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu, and Secretary, BoT/National Secretary, OMPALAN, Prof Eyo Etim Nyong, which was on the heels of the meeting held by OMPALAN’s BoT, in Abuja, on August 19, 2021.

Participants at the meeting include Chairman, BoT, and President, OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu; Trustee, BoT, and National Secretary, OMPALAN, High Chief Professor Eyo Etim Nyong; National Coordinator, Peace and Conflict Resolution, OMPALAN, Hon Justice Andrew Okon, Retired;

Trustee, BoT, Director of Protocol, OMPALAN, Alhaji Mukhtar Garba Abubakar; Trustee, BoT, Leader, OMPALAN, Enugu State, H.E. Ambassador Joseph Ezema; Trustee/Leader, OMPALAN, Bauchi State, Major General Yakubu Usman, Retired; Chairman, OMPALAN, Imo State, Chief Chibunma Ubawuike; National Women Leader, OMPALAN, Ajibola Princess; Trustee/ Treasurer, OMPALAN Senator Haruna Garbage; National Coordinator, Inter-Religious Affairs, OMPALAN, HRH Eze Dr A.F.C Emetumah; and National Publicity Secretary, OMPALAN, Barrister Stanley Chukwu.

According to the communique, which made OMPALAN’s position known on various agitations on secession, pointed that it believes in the indivisibility and indissolubility of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as provided in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Also, the communique reaffirmed OMPALAN’s commitment to peace and security of Nigeria, and the need for peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious beliefs and affiliation as well as the right of Nigerians to live and carry on their businesses in any part of Nigeria without let or hindrances.

The communique reads in part, “The following resolutions were signed on behalf of OMPALAN by the association’s President/Chairman, BOT, Bishop Udo Azogu and Secretary of the BOT/National Secretary, High Chief (Prof) Eyo Etim Nyong:

“The Association supports all the efforts and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR in tackling the problem of rising insecurity in Nigeria particularly as it concerns providing lasting solution to farmers/herders crisis in different parts of Nigeria

“Cattle ranches should be established in all States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to avoid a situation where cattle will be roaming about the streets and or entering into people’s farmland to damage their crops. It is only when these ranches have been built that the ban on open grazing can be effectively implemented. The association believes open grazing cannot practically be outlawed without provision of alternative solutions such as establishment of ranches across the Country.

“The 36 State Governors and the Minister of the FCT who collected the shared sum of One Hundred Billion Naira from the Federal Government in 2014 as seed funding for purposes of building cattle ranches in their States and the FCT should proceed to build those ranches or refund the money at the prevailing interest rate to the Federal Government to enable the Federal Government acquire land to build those ranches. OMPALAN notes that most of the States that supported ranching in 2014 under the administration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan suddenly made a volte face and began to oppose establishment of ranches under President Muhammadu Buhari. This is an act of sabotage.

“The Federal Government should deduct from the monthly allocation of any State of the federation that collected the money to build ranches in 2014 but have now either refused to build the ranches or refund the money to the federal Government.

“The Federal Government should save the local government system from the claws of the Governors and stop state electoral bodies from conducting elections into the Local Government systems. The Independent National Electoral Commission should be legally empowered to conduct elections at the Local Government Level. A situation where the party controlling the State wins all the local government chairmanship and councilorship positions in the state does not engender democracy, accountability and good governance, it rather makes the Governor the emperor in his state who cannot be challenged. A functional local government system is key to tacking insecurity in Nigeria

“The political control of the three institutions of governance at the state and local government levels by the State Governors is a major cause of insecurity ravaging the country. The moribund local government system should be revitalized and made functional to engage the people at the grassroots. The president should use his office to liberate this critical institutions of governance from the death grip of the governors.

“The Federal Government should consider and adopt the OMPALAN’s blue print on community policing in order to tackle insecurities in Nigeria. This is a better approach than adoption of State Police. OMPALAN notes that majority of the State Governors if given control of State Police will surely use it to pursue personal political vendetta against their opponents.

On NDDC board it appreciated Buhari for not allowing political influence in “reconstituting the board of NDDC and urges the president to inaugurate the new board to start work. OMPALAN is aware of top politicians whose cronies were members of the disbanded board are now sponsoring some faceless media noise makers to twist the hand of the president into inaugurating the corruption-infested disbanded NDDC board,

“However, OMPALAN calls on the president to be firm, disregard such media noise and inaugurate the new board so that the changes we all yearn for will come to fruition.”

The communique also made it known that, “The BoT of OMPALAN shall set up strong liaison offices in diaspora to enhance the image of Nigeria and protect the nation’s political leaders from witch-hunt by aggrieved Nigerians abroad.”

On signing the PIB into law and now referred to as Petroleum Industry Act , PIA, 2021, the communique reads, “OMPALAN applauds the Presidency for signing the PIB into law. From our deep knowledge of the oil and gas producing and polluted communities, we suggest that the funds allocated in the bill to take care of the needs of host communities should be strategically implemented to carry all petroleum pollution impacted communities (particularly in the Niger delta region) along. This is because the pollution is not restricted to a particular village or community, neither does it respect any political or geographic boundaries.”