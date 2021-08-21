Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief (Dr.) Kings Okpako, has said that he has every reason to appreciate God despite several fiery battles he has faced in life.

Chief Okpako, a former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Community Development, who spoke to journalists recently when he turned 60, said he was not born with a silver spoon, but added that he has consistently been helped by God to surmount all his challenges and remained alive despite the ploys of enemies to mess him up.

He said: “I was not born with a silver spoon but I have enjoyed the benevolence of God from the day I was born.”

According to him his most memorable day in life was when he met his wife, adding that his most traumatized day was the day he was kidnapped in Asaba close the airport many years ago.

“Just like the Bible said, “many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all,” God has continually delivered me from troubles and I am grateful to Him.”

“Many hear my story and think that my battles surpass that of Job and wonder how I survived,” he added.

Asked if he is satisfied with his achievements in his 60-year journey, he said that human wants are insatiable but that he is a stickler of the Bible principles of godliness with contentment.

“I squatted in a room with seven friends when I first arrived Lagos in 1986. Also, my father had me when he was 59. I am the only child of my mother. But, I have broken that yoke and have four boys and two girls. That is an achievement.

“Who am I to complain to God that He has not done enough for me,” he said.

On how he marked his birth anniversary this year, he disclosed that for 35 years that he has resided in Lagos, every August 18, he visits three places to carry out philanthropic gestures. He gave the names of the places as Spinal Chord Injury Association, School of the Blind and Partially Sighted and Little Saint Orphanage Home, adding that two years ago he was unable to do this because he was incarcerated for a crime he knows nothing about.

Meanwhile, the business tycoon, politician and philanthropist, said that the birthday will be celebrated today (Saturday) at the National Stadium in Lagos, where he would play lawn tennis with his friends that belong to the Lawn Tennis Club, saying that he would also be hosted by them in an atmosphere of love as they celebrate him.

Speaking about his wish for himself, he said that his prayers to God was for good health and better understanding of him by his children and hoped that God allows him attain the age of 120.