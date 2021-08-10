The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, on Monday announced the withdrawal of the conferment of Otunba Asoludero chieftaincy title on former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The first-class traditional ruler also canceled the installation ceremony which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sept. 19.

The withdrawal is contained in a letter dated August 9, signed by the Oba and addressed to Okorocha.

A copy of the letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

NAN reports that Akinyemi had recently pronounced Okorochas as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom in Yewa -North Local Government Area of Ogun.

Eselu, had hinged the conferment on Okorocha’s “exemplified track record of unifying different tribes across the country”.

But the Oba, in the letter he wrote to Okorochas on Monday, explained that the chieftaincy title was withdrawn “in the interest of peace and harmony”.

While he claimed the Iselu kingdom still held Okorocha in high esteem, he advised him to accept the withdrawal, as an act of God.

“Senator sir, I must state that my decision to withdraw the chieftaincy title earlier coffered on you is not premised on any hatred for you but is done in the interest of peace and harmony.

“For the records, I want to declare to Your Excellency that Eselu-in-Council and the good people of Iselu Kingdom, will continue to love you and other well-meaning Nigerians, home and abroad.

“Your Excellency should note that the doors of my palace will continue to remain open to you and other patriotic Nigerians, at all times for the progress of my community and Nigeria, in general.

“My advice to Your Excellency is that you should continue to help the needy in Nigeria, especially through your Foundation.

“Also, do not forget that development of every society requires all hands to be on deck; hence Your Excellency’s continuous show of love towards the development of Iselu Kingdom will always be greatly appreciated.

“Sir, it is my belief that what tomorrow will be, will be determined by the future.

“Therefore, I appeal that you should see this development as an act of God. I pray to the Almighty God to continue to be with you in your political career and in all your endeavours.

“Any inconveniences this withdrawal of the chieftaincy title might have caused you, are indeed regretted.

“Please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regard,” the letter read. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria