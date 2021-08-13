By Elizabeth Osayande



The Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC, has approved Babcock University operation of the open distance and e-learning centre.



The institution joined the league of universities licensed to run open distance and e-learning programme in Nigeria. This makes it the second of only two private universities among more than 78 and more than 90 Federal and State universities in the country to be so licensed.



The approval come barely three months after the validated status recommended by the NUC in conjunction with experts of Open & Distance Learning.



The NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Academics, Dr. Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who expressed pleasure at the approval for the Babcock University Centre for Open, Distance & E-Learning of Babcock University, BUCoDEL, to commence academic activities following due diligence, noted that the Centre will now commence operations with BSc Accounting programme via the ICT-Enabled Supported Blended Learning model of Open, Distance & E-Learning (ODL).



He added that addition of new programmes will be on individual programme basis, subject to NUC’s pre-assessment and approval.

Expressing joy over the development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo stated that NUC’s approval of the centre affirmed the administration’s determination to uphold the Babcock University institutional core values in the Centre’s operations of the Open, distance and E-Learning programme in Nigeria.



He added that : “This approval not only marks a significant milestone for Babcock as Nigeria’s premier private university, but affirms the Centre’s preparedness to raise the stakes of education in Nigeria with the prerequisite facilities and resources to run ODL programmes professionally. ” Prof. Tayo reiterated.



On his pare, BUCoDEL’s Director, Prof. Mobola Sotunsa, said that:” the long wait is over and the journey of excellence has begun”

