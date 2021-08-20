By Fortune Eromosele

The President of the Nigerian Speedball Federation, Blessing Akinlosotu has announced that Nigeria will participate in the forthcoming World Speedball Championship slated to hold in Tunisia.

Akinlosotu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja said, work is being done to make sure that the Nigerian contingents are part of those who will be participating in the tournament.

According to him, the World Championship will hold in Tunisia on the 26 and 31 of October, 2021.

Speaking further, he stated that the International Speedball Federation FISB Secretary General, Ibrahim Fawzy had earlier announced the readiness of the Tunisian Government to host the tournament.

According to the Secretary General, “FISB is happy to inform all the Presidents and Officials of Speedball National Federations that the Tunisian Government has approved the Tournament.”

Akinlosotu assured the general public of further details as the tournament draws closer.