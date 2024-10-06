Akpabio leads Akwa Ibom NASS members to console Gov Eno over wife’s death

Senate President, Akpabio

By Egufe Yafuborghi and Chioma Onuegbu

Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, led members of the National Assembly from Akwa Ibom State to offer condolences to Governor Umo Eno following the passing of his wife, Pastor Patience Eno.

Accompanying Akpabio on the condolence visit were Senator Aniekan Bassey (representing Uyo Senatorial District), Senator Ekong Sampson (Eket Senatorial District), and Hon. Paul Ekpo (representing Etinan Federal Constituency).

In his remarks, Senator Akpabio expressed deep sorrow over the death of the First Lady, describing it as a significant loss to the family, the state, and the nation at large. He noted that Pastor Patience Eno would be greatly missed for her virtues and support.

Akpabio described the late First Lady as a virtuous woman who stood steadfastly by her husband, Governor Umo Eno. He stressed that her humility and unwavering support helped the Governor achieve his inclusive and unifying vision for Akwa Ibom State.

The Senate President assured Governor Eno that he was not alone in this difficult time, urging him to stay strong, especially as a Christian who knows that his late wife was a woman of God.

Akpabio also praised the Governor for appointing his eldest daughter, Mrs. Helen Eno Obareki, as the Coordinator of the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), the late First Lady’s pet project, stating that this would help continue the good works she left behind.

Governor Umo Eno, in his response, thanked the Senate President and his delegation for their show of love and solidarity. He also congratulated Akpabio on his conferment with the national honour of GCON.

“This visit means a lot to me, my family, and the state. I have always prayed for unity in Akwa Ibom, and for our people to work together. Akwa Ibom State has become a model for the country and beyond,” Governor Eno said. “We will continue to work toward building a united state for the benefit of all. I appreciate everyone for their condolences and prayers.”

The Governor’s team, which was present to receive the visitors, included Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Senator Effiong Bob, Ambassador Asam Asam, Secretary to the State Government Prince Enobong Uwah, Commissioner for Information Ini Ememobong, and other cabinet members.