BBNaija S9 Finale: top contenders, time and where to watch

After an intense journey spanning over 70 days, Big Brother Naija Season 9, themed “No Loose Guard,” will come to a conclusion tonight.

Eight remaining housemates are set to battle it out for the grand prize of N100 million, with anticipation and excitement reaching fever pitch.

The season began with 14 pairs of housemates, a twist that set it apart from previous editions.

However, the housemates were later unpaired, forcing them to navigate the challenges and evictions on their own, with each one fighting for individual survival.

Following shocking eliminations, including Kassia’s unexpected eviction last Sunday, it’s clear that anything can happen tonight. With three men and five women left standing, the stakes are higher than ever. Historically, men have dominated the winners’ podium, with five male victors compared to three women in past seasons, leaving tonight’s outcome wide open.

The final eight contestants—Kellyrae, Ozee, Sooj, Wanni, Nelly, Anita, Onyeka, and Victoria—are all vying for the coveted prize.

Interestingly, Nelly and Anita, previously known as the pair “Nelita,” remain the only duo yet to lose a partner, which has sparked speculation about whether their unity gives them an edge in the finale.

On social media, Kellyrae is being tipped as a potential winner, especially after the surprise eviction of his wife, who was considered a strong contender. Some fans have theorized that her exit was a calculated move to prevent the couple from both making the top three.

The slogan “The Money is Married” has gained traction online, fueling speculations that Kellyrae might take home the prize.

However, he is not the only favorite. Wanni, Victoria, and Nelly also have strong fan bases, with support from celebrities like Toke Makinwa, making them formidable contenders as well.

BBNaija Finale Time

The BBNaija finale show will air live at 7 pm (Nigerian Time)

Where to Watch

It will be live on DSTV, GoTV, Showmax as fans are eagerly waiting to see who will walk away with the grand prize of N100 million.

