Students protest in London, demand reversal of Tinubu’s anti-poor policies, release of protesters

Nigerian and foreign students staged a protest outside the Nigerian High Commission in London on Saturday, demanding President Bola Tinubu reverse his “anti-poor policies” and drop charges against those arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests.
WATCH: Nigerian, Foreign Students Call Tinubu 'Thief' During Protest In London
Organised by a socialist student group, ‘Fight for Socialism,’ the demonstrators, both Black and White, carried placards reading, “Drop all charges and release protesters” and “Reverse all anti-poor policies.”
Their demands focused on freeing detained protesters and ending policies they believe hurt Nigeria’s poorest citizens.
The protest took place at WC2N 5BX, London.
