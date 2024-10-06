Home » News » Students protest in London, demand reversal of Tinubu’s anti-poor policies, release of protesters
News

October 6, 2024

Students protest in London, demand reversal of Tinubu’s anti-poor policies, release of protesters

Students protest in London, demand reversal of Tinubu’s anti-poor policies, release of protesters

Nigerian and foreign students staged a protest outside the Nigerian High Commission in London on Saturday, demanding President Bola Tinubu reverse his “anti-poor policies” and drop charges against those arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Organised by a socialist student group, ‘Fight for Socialism,’ the demonstrators, both Black and White, carried placards reading, “Drop all charges and release protesters” and “Reverse all anti-poor policies.”

Their demands focused on freeing detained protesters and ending policies they believe hurt Nigeria’s poorest citizens.

The protest took place at WC2N 5BX, London.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.