By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

CONCERNED citizens under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Council,NDYC, has reiterated its call for inauguration of the substantive board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group said the need to inaugurate the board without delay was the “best way of putting an end to the crisis rocking the commission.

The NDYC stated this in a press release signed by its national coordinator, Engineer Jator Abido, and made available to newsmen Monday.

Besides, the group pointed out that inauguration of the substantive board will no doubt open a new vista in President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive to take infrastructural development to every part of the country.

According to NDYC statement, the forensic audit spareheaded by the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio for two years without an end in sight was compounding the problems of the NDDC.

It would be recalled that the substantive board was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari, in October 2019 and screened by the Senate shortly after their nomination.

“In our view, failure to do that insults the sensibility of well meaning people of the region and Nigerians in general”,the statement read.

Insisting that it was time for the inauguration of the substantive NDDC Board without delay, the group noted that “its composition reflects the wishes of people of the entire region”.

“The Niger Delta Youth Council consequently served a note of warning on the minister of Niger Delta Affairs not to plunge the nation into crisis over his refusal to round up the forestic audit in order for the already screen board to be inaugurated,”the statement added.

