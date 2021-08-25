.

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has called for a forensic investigation of a recent attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA in Kaduna State and the fresh attacks in Plateau State.

Alarmed by escalated acts of terrorism and bandit attacks across the country and particularly Monday’s invasion of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) resulting in the killing and abduction of military officers.

The Minority Caucus in a Press Statement noted that “the heightened attacks on military formations and mindless killings and maiming of innocent Nigerians by bandits and terrorists in various parts of the country, despite the assurances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration”.

The Caucus in a statement signed by its Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu(PDP-Delta), said “It is lamentable that hardly a day passes without the nation being jolted by reports of gruesome mass killings, abductions, arson and mindless plundering by terrorists and bandits who are now freely operating on our highways, schools and communities in various parts of the country.

“The situation has become extremely horrifying in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Benue, Borno, Niger and other states across our nation were killers and kidnappers are now having a field day raiding communities and killing our compatriots.

“On yesterday night, 35 Nigerians were reportedly massacred in Yelwan Zangam in Jos, Plateau state, barely a week after innocent travellers were ambushed and brutally murdered in the state.

“Our caucus is distressed that every day, families are deprived of their breadwinners, scores of children are orphaned, wives are turned to widows, husbands turned to widowers, parents are made to bury their children hacked down in their prime, with others languishing in their captors’ dens and family source of livelihood destroyed.

“The minority caucus, after extensive considerations demands an immediate and decisive action by APC-led Federal Government to check the ugly trend and save our nation from collapse.

“Nigerians do not deserve to go through this form of a harrowing experience. The APC-led government must take drastic steps to save Nigerians from this insecurity.

“Our caucus also demands an immediate forensic investigation into the circumstances that enabled the invasion of the NDA and subsequent killing and abduction of officers”.

The caucus also called for “the investigation into the concerns raised by some groups, including the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) on the handling of insurgents by the authorities”.

It, however, urged “our gallant troops not to be deterred but to remain firm in their commitment to our dear fatherland, while assuring on its determination to intensify legislative action that will support the genuine effort towards restoring peace in our country”.

