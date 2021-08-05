By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Nigerian Customs Service Zone B strike force has seized contraband goods worth 234.4 million naira in the second quarter of this year 2021.

The deputy controller of customs and coordinator of the strike force exercise Mr Oseni Aliyu Olarukoba disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting the assorted contrabands in Sokoto and kebbi states area commands.

He said the seizures were made possible through the combine efforts of the men and officers attached to the strike force despite prevalence in security in the affected areas and Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the gallant officers and men of the Zone B strike force have been up and doing to enforced the Controller General’s zero tolerance on smuggling along the Nigerian borders.

According to him , in Sokoto area command the unit was able to seize contrabands worth 42.9million naira including 404 compressed parcel of Cannabis (Skunk) with duty paid value of 5.2 million naira.

He commanded the officers and men of the strike force for their wonderful performance despite the challenges of in security in almost all the areas of their jurisdiction.

The seizures included Bags of foreign Rice, Jerry canes of foreign vegetables Oil, Condensed Milk, foreign NPK fertilizer,,foreign spaghetti, sex enhancing drugs, Giv Soap, Second hand clothes, Sandals, Cannabis and a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla vehicles.

He warned smugglers to stay clear of the borders under the commands area of jurisfiction as the unit would continue deploy all available means to track, chased and apprehend them.

The four hundred and four Parcells of seized Cannabis (Skunk) have since been handed over to the NDLEA Sokoto through the Agency Deputy superintendent of Narcotics Mr Mustapha Ali Bala in brief ceremony at Sokoto Customs area command.

Mr Olarukoba expressed gratitude to the Controller General of Customs Colonel Hameed Ali retire for his moral and logistical support to officers and men of the zine B strike force without which he said the seizures could not have been made possible.