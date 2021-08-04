Dr Soliman, the founder of Pharmacist Moms Group, has achieved many degrees and still she keeps on expanding her knowledge about different subjects. She is a woman pharmacist, mother, wife, trailblazer and thought leader focused on public health, women and leadership. Dr Soliman has worked as a clinical pharmacist, independent pharmacy owner, a medical science liaison and national field team educator before becoming an Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs at UIC-COP.

There is a long list of degrees she has achieved till now. Firstly, she got her PharmD from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy (UIC-COP). Secondly, she completed a residency in primary care with an emphasis on education at Midwestern University Chicago College of Pharmacy and a teaching fellowship at UIC College of Medicine. Last but not the least, she is a board-certified medical affairs specialist (BCMAS).

Dr Suzanne says, “Currently, I am the Chief Academic Officer for the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA). A woman, PharmD in a C-suite position. I get to have an impact on thousands of learners in over 75+ countries who work in the life sciences and healthcare industries so I consider myself pretty lucky. I also currently collaborate with health organizations to improve their recruitment and engagement practices to include more women.”

In the year 2019, She was the Rufus A. Lyman Award recipient which is granted for the best manuscript published in the American Journal of Pharmacy Education. Suzanne never learnt to quit even if she was surrounded by negative situations then also, she tried to find positivity to keep her moving forward. Her husband, family and friends are the biggest source of her motivation. She loves spending time with her husband and children. Besides that, she also likes cooking, baking and eating. She always tries to balance her work and family life.

Due to her work and the inspiring journey, she has been featured in media platforms like The New York Times, ABC7NY, Daily Voice, “New York Magazine”, “Crain’s Chicago Business”, “Time Out Chicago”. Her areas of interest are parenting, women’s health, assessment and professional development. She has also done 100 publications. Her works are totally loved by people. There is no doubt she will keep on succeeding in her life and help others who share the same passion as her.

