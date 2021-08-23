By Olayinka Ajayi

Member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 1, Mojisolaoluwa Alli – Macaulay yesterday fulfilled her promise of free eye test and glasses to over 500 pensioners in Amuwo Odofin.

The initiative was in partnership with the Behcet Foundation, UK in delivering free eye tests to challenged residents in Amuwo.



Speaking during the programme, the lawmaker urged youths in her constituency to look toward the next batch as it would be centred on them.



According to her: “We put this together and we found out that pensioners need a lot more attention and sometimes they do not get it. With the level of success for elderly, I feel fulfilled and we are going to have another batch for younger people in Amuwo.”