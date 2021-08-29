…Says mandate ends in December

By Dirisu Yakubu

Embattled chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has denied media reports that he has stepped down from office.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said his absence from the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting was in obedience to a Cross River state High Court order barring him from parading himself as chairman of the party, noting that he remains the PDP chairman until the expiration of his tenure in December.

The statement read: “Prince Secondus by his unavoidable absence at the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Saturday was merely obeying an interim order from Cross River state High Court.

“As a law abiding citizen who has been an adherent of rule of law as a basis for democracy, stayed away in respect for the courts.

“Prince Secondus’ four year mandate to lead the party given on December 10, 2017 ends by December, 2021.

“By this release, media office wishes to urge media houses and members of the public particularly beloved members of PDP to disregard any news suggesting that he has stepped down.”

