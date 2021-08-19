'It wasn't the argument' ― Durant reveals why he left Warriors

By Temisan Amoye

Brooklyn Nets Small Forward Kevin Durant has revealed why he left the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

The one-time MVP pointed to the poor handling of an on-the-court clash with then-teammate Draymond Greene during a game against the LA Clippers in 2018.

Durant revealed this when he featured as a guest on Greene’s talk show “Chips”

He said, “It wasn’t the argument, it was the way everybody, like Steve Kerr, acted like it didn’t happen,” he said.

“Bob Meyers tried to discipline you and think that would put the mask over everything.

“I really felt like that was such a big situation for us as a group, the first time we went through something like that, that we had to get that shit all out.

“I remember watching ‘The Last Dance’ and, when Scottie didn’t go into the game, the whole team in the locker room said ‘Scottie that was f**ked up’. We needed that.

“We just needed to throw all that shit out on the table and say ‘yo Dray, K, that was f**ked up that we even had to go through that. I don’t think we did that. We tried to dance around it. The vibe of all of that just made s**t weird to me.”

“I’d rather us be who we say we are. Family first. Communication is key. We didn’t show that. That’s what rubbed me the wrong way more than anything.”

In response to the revelation, Greene said, ” When we landed back from LA, Hazel (his wife) was sitting in the car for 1:45, they put me in that room for an 1:45 and they tried to tell me you need to apologize.

“I tried to tell them, I’ll talk to K, but y’all aren’t going to tell me what I need to say. And they went on for 1:45 talking a bunch of bullshit, and ultimately they realized okay we’re not getting through to him, we’re gonna try again in the morning. So we met the next morning, and they said, alright you slept on it, are you ready to apologize, and I told them right then and there, I said, y’all about to fuck this up.”

“I said the only person that can make this right is me and K. And there’s nothing you can do. And y’all are going to fuck this up. And in my opinion, they fucked it up.”

