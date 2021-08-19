Flood ravaged Adagbabiri community

•Kills 3, destroys Govt House fence, multi-million naira property

By Shina Abubakar

When the heavens paved way for a downpour on Osun state on Tuesday, August 3, 2120, little did the residents; especially those of Osogbo, Erin-Osun, Ilobu knew that it would be a rain of terror.



Unlike previous floods in the state that came with a warning from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, the almost 8 hours downpour came like a thief in the night, and by daybreak, it left tales of sorrow, tears and blood.



Osogbo, the state capital was the most affected as several communities were left with the scar.



Some of the most affected areas include; Ibu-Amo, Oke-Arungbo, Oke-Ayepe, Powerline, Gbonmi, Oke-Baale, Obalende, Obate, Oke-Oniti Alekuwodo and Oke Awesin in Erin-Osun as Opopo stream, Osun River and Awesin stream overflood its boundaries.

Heavy downpour

Before the unfortunate incident, residents complained of insufficient rainfall, as the weather was majorly cold but without a drop of water for weeks.



So business owners around Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Old-Garage did not envisage such a downpour, hence, those selling food items did not bother moving their goods to the main shops.



A majority of the market men and women left their wares in the makeshift lock-up shops inside the market.



The eight hours downpour swept “barriers” on its way as Rivers and streams could not accommodate all the water from the sky.

Casualties

Although the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in the state confirmed the death of two persons, findings revealed that over five persons were missing after the downpour.



Three commercial motorcyclists at different locations, Oke-Oniti, Garage and Ilesa areas were said to have been swept away with their passengers.

While a commercial motorcyclist was said to have driven into the flood against warning at Oke-Oniti area, another one was also said to have been swept away together with the passenger while trying to manoeuvre the flooded road at Ijetu area along Ilesa garage.



According to a resident at Oke-Oniti, Tunde Aremu, the motorcyclist defied warning, drove through the flood and was swept into the stream by the water current.



His motorcycle was recovered the following day but his body was yet to be recovered.

Also, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Adigun Daniel confirmed the death of the unknown woman at Ijetu stream.



“Daniel said: “A yet to be identified corpse was recovered last, Wednesday inside the stream and the body deposited at the hospital morgue. No one has claimed the body yet.”

Also, the Ilurin of Erin-Osun, Chief Olawuyi Adeleke, confirmed that an elderly man, who was returning home, before fell into Awesin river because it overflooded and was difficult to identify its boundary.



The Government House perimetre fence at Oke-Fia, for the first time in decades, was pulled down by the ravaging flood.

About 25 metres stretch of the fence paved way for the flood.

Multi-million naira property destroyed

Besides, business owners counted their losses in hundreds of millions as food items sellers at Alekuwodo, cloth sellers at Old Garage sought the state government’s aid to salvage their means of livelihood.



Mrs Bolanle Adebola, a trader at Alekuwodo market, who spoke on behalf of other traders pleaded with the state government to help most business owners reduce the impact of the loss.

Oyetola sympathises with residents

While residents were lamenting over their losses, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the company of some of his aides went for an on the spot assessment of damages done by the flood in the state capital and assured residents that the government is working hard to forestall future occurrence of the ugly incident.



He added that efforts had been put in place to ensure safety against natural disasters and urged residents to stop indiscriminate refuse disposal in the State as it was established that many of the incidents were caused by drainage and waterways blockage.



“I went round to see things for myself and I’ve seen that the damage was much. We have seen areas requiring interventions like dredging activities. This, we will attend to with immediate effect.



“I sympathize with the residents of the various communities troubled by the flood. The rain was indeed torrential, and that informed our tour around the capital city to assess the impact.



“I sincerely sympathise with our people who have lost property to the flood. It was unfortunate, especially as it didn’t spare any quarter.



“From our observation, some of the waterways had blockages due to indiscriminate waste disposal by residents. In some cases, some people have mounted structures (either residential or business) on water passages. “What we must realise is that water will always find a path for itself. Water can never be hindered, hence the need to always accord it its right of passage.



“What we are concerned about is the safety of our citizens. At this stage, we are not so much bothered about the location of the incident, whether it is a state road or federal road. What matters to us is the safety of the lives and property of our citizens,” Oyetola said.

