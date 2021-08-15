Beautiful Yoruba actress, Aramide Damilola Ottun has defined her path in the movie industry where everything seems to be on the up and up for her. She appears like the finished products that cannot be flawed but the Public Administration graduate of the University of Lagos has had her own share of the blues of life.

Speaking with Potpourri recently on sundry issues regarding her sojourn in life and the movie industry in particular, she admitted she has suffered heartbreak before and she was all philosophic about it.

“It’s like saying or asking you why humans drink water. Show me a man or woman that’s not got his or her heart broken before. We all have been to the island of heartbreak, while some still live there, others have left. For me, I went on a visit, though the journey wasn’t fine. But thank God I am here today stronger and much more beautiful on the inside than outside,” she said.

Uncharacteristically of an up and coming Nollywood actress, Aramide admitted that acting has been paying her bills, citing her selling point as the game-changer for her.

“It entails a lot of hard work, determination, being focused and stability. One can become an A’ list for producers, content creators, companies looking for brand ambassadors to push out their brands and of course, in some cases marketers might demand your appearance based on fans requests and you know what that means – more money. With that I am sure bills get paid.

“My dedication, passion and determination. Understanding scripts, interpreting it so well and respecting people are my selling points and so far it has brought me this far. They will tell you “Aramide Ottun is dedicated, loyal, respectful, gives you 100% attention on set and yes, she interprets her scripts so well,” she added.

Aramide has produced two films, namely; Public Toilet and Ago Kan. She has featured in others’ movies like Legal Wife, Igbese Kan, Corper’s Lodge, Bangles and many more.

