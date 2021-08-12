By Egufe Yafugborhi

ANOTHER wildfire, third in quick succession in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday razed a cluster of 30 makeshift houses in Okwelle (Soku) Waterfront, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA), resulting in huge losses for residents.

Chukwuma Atamkpo, member, PHALGA Security Service, said a female resident forgot to put off a candle which sparked the fire and spread to other apartments, gutting the makeshift houses.

In separate narrative, Christain Alali, said an unidentified resident forgot to put off a stove that later exploded into the fire that gutted the makeshift houses.

Two female residents lamented that they were at work when the fire started only to get home to meet their apartment and entire belongings razed. They called on Government to come to victims’ rescue.

Meanwhile, PHALGA Security Personnel were on ground to prevent hoodlums from looting property residents were able to save and recover from the fire.

Youth of the community have also been commended by stakeholders for tireless efforts in self-help to save the situation though the effort couldn’t do much before late arrival of fire service.

Vanguard News Nigeria