FeW Model Management; Africa’s most renowned model-scouting agency, has announced the launch of ‘Going Africa’, and also revealed plans to expand and redefine its operations around the globe, in order to give modeling opportunities to more women across Africa.

This is coming after the company announced the inclusion of the curved body size models on its management board, and expanded its scouting tour locations to cover more than 10 African countries

In a recent statement, signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bolajo Fawehinmi, she said ‘Going Africa’, was a replacement of its two years successfully executed model search, ‘FeW’s Next Face Africa’.

According to her, Going Africa was created to give hope with no competitiveness amongst already deserving women, with an aim to discover impact and generate wealth for women irrespective of their statistics or nationality.

Since its inception in 2014, FeW has received distinguishing recognition for its discovery of diverse and unique modelling talents and their placements in top international model management companies.

Its operating strategy has also provided the agency with a unique advantage that allows a wide spectrum of collaborations across several international model management partners all over the world.

Fawehinmi said that the expansion and cancellation of the FeW’s Next Face competition would open a platform for a wider range of opportunities within the modelling industry for African women.

“FeW is a company with a management capacity set at 50 talents yearly by choice and by our 2019 policy to keep and create a tailored management style for each managed talent.

“If we have the capacity (our wealth) of 50 while creating a platform to find one person; why not create a platform to have the 50 compete for a capacity that we can already give.”

Speaking on some achievements of FeW, she said, “2021 ends our time at an amazing platform that has given us numerous names such as Eniola Abioro who at 2016 competition was discovered and began her international appearance in 2018 with an income less than N20,000, to a wealth generation valued since 2018 till date at over $1 million.

“Daberechi Kalu was our winner in 2016 with a wealth valued at not less than $300,000. Dotain Yeshitela, our 2018 winner, was a girl who was a fresh graduate from high school and who depended on her parents for pocket money now with wealth valued at not less than N300,000.

“We gave a platform to young talents to dream and generate their wealth; it’s time to expand that reach, to give the platform to EVERY WOMAN in the right deserving bracket.

“Going Africa for every woman hopes to become an avenue to take modelling to all women,” she noted.