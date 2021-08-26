By Cynthia Alo

The Dangote Group has bagged three awards given by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the development of the engineering profession in the country.

The awards were presented during the NSE Ikeja Branch’s dinner and awards ceremony organised as part of activities to round-off its engineering week.

At the ceremony held in Lagos Dangote Industries Limited bagged the ‘Outstanding Engineering Organisation of the year’ award, while the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, and Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Devakumar Edwin, were both honoured with ‘Outstanding Engineering Personality’ awards.

Other personalities who got the NSE awards were Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, John Holt Plc, Kenol Nigeria Limited, and Pilot Science Company Limited among others.

Speaking during the event, Edwin, who expressed the company’s delight at the recognition and awards, pledged Dangote Industries’ commitment to the development of engineering in Nigeria.

According to him, the company has over the past years invested in the training and development of young engineers who have acquired sufficient knowledge and taken up the responsibility of managing Dangote Cement plants across Africa.

Through adequate training and exposure to latest science and technology, Edwin said that Nigerians engineers now work as expatriates in Dangote Cement plants located in other countries.