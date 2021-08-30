…Condemns killing of Senator Na’Allah’s son

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Monday said that his commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remained unwavering.

The President, who stated this in his reaction to the murder of Captain Abdulkareem, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna, expressed “deep sorrow” over the unfortunate incident.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said, “The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges.

“But I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering.

“I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice.”

The President further said, “human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.”

He prayed to Almighty God to repose the soul of the late Abdulkareem and give Senator Bala Na’Allah and his family as well as their friends the strength to bear the “very painful loss.”

