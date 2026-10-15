Conte interested in replacing Carrick at Manchester United – Report

By Emmanuel Okogba

Antonio Conte has indicated his willingness to take over as Manchester United head coach should the club decide to part ways with Michael Carrick, according to a report by talkSPORT.

The report said representatives of the Italian manager had contacted United to express his interest in the position amid growing pressure on Carrick following the club’s disappointing run of results.

United are 13th in the Premier League standings, with six points from their opening six matches. A 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, extending the club’s winless run to five matches.

The results have intensified speculation over Carrick’s future at Old Trafford, with Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Julian Nagelsmann also reportedly being considered as possible candidates.

Conte, a former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager, has considerable experience in English football. He also guided Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2024/25 season before leaving his position at the Italian club earlier this year.

Meanwhile, United are also facing concerns over reported tensions within the dressing room following the defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Argentina international Lisandro Martinez criticised the club’s hierarchy over its summer recruitment, arguing that the squad needed further reinforcements to compete at the highest level.

“It was really poor, really poor,” Martinez told Amazon Prime after the defeat.

He added that the performance reflected wider concerns about the club, saying he expected more from those responsible for strengthening the squad.

“To bring more players, to compete. Other teams bring in many more players. I expect more from everyone… 100 per cent I expected more from my technical director,” Martinez said.

The defender acknowledged that the players also needed to improve but maintained that squad investment was important for the team’s progress.

On whether Carrick had received sufficient backing, Martinez said he believed the manager was doing his best and questioned whether changing coaches alone would address the club’s problems.

“You start changing, changing, changing manager, but what about other areas?” he said.

According to talkSPORT, Martinez’s comments have received support from some senior players, adding to the pressure on United’s leadership to address the team’s struggles.

Conte’s reported interest presents another potential option for United if the club decides to make a change in the dugout. However, no appointment has been confirmed, and Carrick’s immediate future remains dependent on the club’s decision.