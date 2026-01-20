Father of Kano murder suspect demands son’s death

•Tinubu orders investigation

•Kano govt takes over prosecution of suspects

•Swift police action shows Nigeria can defeat crime — Obi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Bashir Bello & Luminous Jannamike

Father of the prime suspect, arrested over the killing of seven family members in Dorayi Chiranchi area of Kano metropolis, Malam Auwal, has called on authorities to swiftly punish his son, Umar Auwal, without delay.

Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her children were reportedly murdered by assailants, allegedly led by Umar, who broke into their residence at Dorayi Gidan Kwari, sparking outrage across Kano and beyond.

This came as President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of the housewife, and her six children, ordering investigation into the incident.

Also, the Kano State government said it was taking over the prosecution of suspects arrested in connection with the killings.

Meanwhile, former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the murder as a devastating tragedy, saying the incident has left the nation in deep sorrow.

Umar, who is currently in police custody, is accused of murdering his aunt, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in broad daylight, on Saturday.

The victims include Maimuna (17), Aisha (16), Bashir (13), Abubakar (10), Faruk (7) and Abdussalam (one-and-a-half years old).

Police confirmed that the suspect had confessed to the killings, as well as a recent attack in Tudun Yola, where two housewives were murdered and their home set ablaze.

Speaking in an interview in a Radio station, Malam Auwal distanced himself from his son, describing him as “useless to society” and insisting that he should be executed rather than kept in prison.

“What he committed against my younger sister and her six children, my wife’s younger sister and her co-wife is condemnable. I distance myself from him,” Auwal said.

He alleged that Umar had killed his younger sister some years ago and plucked out her eyes.

“I don’t even want them to waste time on prosecution. Umar and his likes are supposed to be eliminated. They are not supposed to be remanded and fed with taxpayers’ money,” he added.

The grieving father commended the police for their handling of the case, saying he had already “sacrificed” his son, and vowed that neither him nor his wife (Umar’s mother), would attend any court proceedings during the trial.

Tinubu orders investigation

President Tinubu in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, “commended the police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects.”

The President condemned the action as barbaric and condoled with the bereaved family over the tragedy.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Bature Abdulaziz, who died over the weekend.

The President described his death as a loss felt beyond the Kano business community but across many parts of Nigeria in view of the deceased’s influence on commerce.

The late Dr Bature Abdulaziz, who died at the weekend in Kano, was the National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria, among other commerce-related unions.

Kano gov’t takes over prosecution of suspects

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kano State, Abdulkarim Maude SAN said the decision to take over the prosecution followed directive by Governor Abba Yusuf to ensure justice for the deceased.

Maude assured the residents that every measure would be taken to uphold accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to due process throughout the investigation and prosecution.

According to him, “I am profoundly shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of a housewife and her six children at Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano. Such a heinous act is a grave affront to humanity and the rule of law.

“Under the directive of Governor Yusuf, my office has assumed responsibility for the prosecution of this case to ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done.

“I commend the Kano State Police Command for their swift and professional response, which has led to the arrest of suspects connected to this criminal act. I wish to assure the people of Kano State that every measure will be taken to uphold accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to due process throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“I urge all residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, and to continue providing credible information that may assist security agencies in their work.”

Swift police action shows Nigeria can defeat crime — Obi

In a statement, yesterday, the Labour Party, 2023 presidential candidate, acknowledged the grief provoked by the killings while commending the Nigerian Police Force for their swift response in apprehending the suspects involved in the crime.

He said: “The horrifying murder of a housewife and her six children remains a deep and painful sorrow in our hearts as a nation.

“I commend the Nigerian Police for their swift and decisive action in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“If we continue to witness firm, consistent, and intelligence-driven responses from our security institutions, we will undoubtedly see a meaningful reduction in crime across our communities.”

Obi also said sustained professionalism and results-oriented policing would help rebuild public trust and demonstrate that Nigeria’s security challenges are not beyond resolution.

Vanguard News Nigeria