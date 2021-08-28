By Elizabeth Osayande

Babcock University has matriculated a total of 3411 students admitted in the 2020/2021 academic session.

The matriculation ceremony which took place recently saw the School of Computer and Engineering Sciences admitting a total of 983 students, the highest of the 12 schools in the institution.

Speaking at the ceremony, President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, thanked the students for choosing and scaling the admission process of BU.

He reiterated that discipline, hardwork and the fear of God were key to achieving one’s goals.

His words:” “But there is no greatness without the element of discipline, hard work, determination and the recognition of God in who we are and in what we do. You may achieve your lofty dreams through hard work, determination and discipline, but if God is not acknowledged in it, every success becomes a hollow victory.

“This, therefore, is the reason Babcock University will give you all the needed support to achieve your dreams. We will model you to be worthy ambassadors of the nation, your parents and Babcock University. We assure you we will not fail or falter in this high calling.” he said.

Senior Vice President, Academics, Professor Philemon Amanze, also congratulated the students and parents for the feat.

According to him, there was no excuse for failure being a student of BU. “‘Matriculation over, it is time for you to face the rigour of academic studies, and to dare to be different and to become a change agent.” Prof. Amanze advised.

On his part, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Zonal Coordinator for South West, Mr. Aliyu Jubril, said the ability of the students to succeed is hinged on providing answers to these questions? Why am I here? What am I doing here? and what am I supposed to do?

Jubril added that there was no success without an element of hard work, discipline, determination and the recognition of God.